Make Bengal most sought-after destination for IT sector: Babul

kolkata: The state Information Technology and Electronic and Tourism minister Babul Supriyo addressed the curtain raiser of the 21st ICT East, urging the industry stalwarts present at the event to invest in the state and make it the next destination for the IT sector.



Minister Supriyo in his address said that he looked forward to getting informative points from the speakers and other people present as to what the investors expect from the state and how can state fulfil it.

According to him, unlike most IT-based cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad and Gurgaon, Bengal has food, and stay accommodation at a much more affordable rate.

"This must be the next destination and to make sure that it happens, I want to hear from you people as to what you are looking for and your expectations or aspiration?" Supriyo said.

The annual conference was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday. The CII Eastern Region is organizing the 21st ICT East, an annual conference from September 7 to 9. The central theme of the conference is "Future of Industry: Leveraging Digital Innovation".

The sessions of the conference will be streamed on the CII Virtual Platform on September 8 and 9.

The other speakers included the state Information and Technology and Electronics Secretary Randhir Kumar, IAS and Chairman of CII Eastern Region Sanjiv Paul, Managing Director Dassault Systemes India Deepak NG, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mindtree Limited Debashis Chatterjee, Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director of India and NetSuite JAPAC, Oracle NetSuite and Global Business Unit Shailender Kumar and Co-Chairman of CII Eastern Region ICTE Subcommittee Sanjoy Sen.