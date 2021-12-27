Major edible oil brands cut MRP by 10-15% to provide relief to consumers, says SEA

New Delhi: Major edible oil companies, including Adani Wilmar and Ruchi Soya, have reduced the maximum retail price (MRP) of their products by 10-15 per cent to provide relief to consumers, industry body SEA said on Monday.

The prices have been reduced by Adani Wilmar (on Fortune brands), Ruchi Soya (Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Gold and Nutrella brands), Emami (Healthy & Tasty brands), Bunge (Dalda, Gagan, Chambal brands) and Gemini (Freedom sunflower oil brands), it said. COFCO (Nutrilive brands), Frigorifico Allana (Sunny brands), Gokul Agro (Vitalife, Mahek and Zaika brands) and others have also reduced prices, it added.

"We are happy to share that our leading members have responded proactively and reducedP on edible oils marketed by them, across the board by 10-15 per cent to provide relief to consumers during the festival season," Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

With a view to providing succour to consumers, Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey had called a meeting of industry leaders a few days back and requested them to respond positively to the reduction in import duties which the government had announced, it added.

The industry body said it is hopeful the New Year would bring happier tidings for consumers with expectations of a large domestic mustard crop coupled with softening international prices in coming months.

The SEA further said that the exorbitant price increase in edible oils during the last few months on account of high international prices was unnerving domestic consumers as well as policy makers. To rein in the prices of edible oils, the govt has reduced import duties on both refined and crude edible oils several times this year.