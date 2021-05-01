Major auto companies log subdued sales in April amid COVID-19 spike

New Delhi: Major automobile manufacturers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors and Kia on Saturday reported a decline in passenger vehicle sales in April compared to March this year as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit dispatches. However, Mahindra & Mahindra along with Honda Cars India posted sequential growth in their passenger vehicle sales last month.

Sales in April this year are not comparable with that of the corresponding month a year ago as companies had reported zero sales due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported a 4 per cent decline in total sales to 1,59,691 units in April as compared to 1,67,014 units in March this year. Similarly, Hyundai Motor India Ltd posted total sales of 59,203 units in April 2021, a decline of 8 per cent from 64,621 units it had sold in March this year.

HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said, "In these challenging times, we stand in solidarity with the nation and are continuing all efforts to support the affected... While our efforts presently focus primarily on supporting the lives and livelihood of people, we have also received positive sales results in April 2021". Likewise, homegrown auto major Tata Motors said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 25,095 units in April, down 15 per cent from 29,654 units in March this year.

However, compatriot Mahindra & Mahindra said its passenger vehicles sales in the domestic market stood at 18,285 units last month, up 9 per cent from 16,700 units in March 2021. Honda Cars India also reported a 28 per cent increase in its domestic sales to 9,072 units last month as compared to 7,103 units in March this year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said its dispatches to the dealers last month stood at 9,622 units.