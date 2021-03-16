Maharashtra has 56,000 millionaire households; highest in India

Mumbai: With 56,000 dollar-millionaire households, Maharashtra leads the country in wealth creation followed by Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat, says a report. These states together account for 46 per cent of the 4.12-lakh millionaire households in the country.

According to a wealth report by Hurun India, known for its annual rich list, there were 4.12 lakh dollar-millionaire households last year in the country, which has been one of the fastest wealth-creating economies producing the third-most number of billionaires annually.

A household having an annual income of more than $1 million is considered as a dollar-millionaire household.

Maharashtra — which has the highest GSDP among all the states contributing around 16 per cent of national GDP -- has 56,000 dollar-millionaire households last year. Between FY13 and FY19, the economy has been growing annually at 6.9 per cent and the state is also home to 247 richest individuals.

Uttar Pradesh has the second largest number of millionaire households at 36,000. Its economy has been annually growing at 10.6 per cent in the past one decade.

At the third spot is Tamil Nadu with 35,000 dollar-millionaire households. In the past five financial years, its economy has clipped at 12.2 per cent annually. The state is also home to 65 of the richest Indians.

Karnataka is ranked fourth with 33,000 households having an annual income of over $1 million. The state has been growing almost 10 per cent for many years now and its per capita income jumped 11 times in the last two decades. The state is home to 72 of the richest individuals in the country, as per the report.

Gujarat is home to 29,000 dollar-millionaire households and is placed at the fifth position. The state has 60 of the richest Indians. Other states in the top ten list of dollar-millionaire households are West Bengal (24,000), Rajasthan (21,000) and Andhra Pradesh (20,000). Madhya Pradesh and Telegana each have 18,000 millionaire households. When it comes to cities, Mumbai — which generates 6.2 per cent of the national GDP — leads with 16,933 millionaire households, followed by Delhi with 15,861 millionaire households. The national capital contributes 4.94 per cent of the country's GDP. Kolkata is home to nearly 42 per cent of the 24,000 millionaires households in the state.