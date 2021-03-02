M Venkata Rao joined as MD & CEO of Central Bank of India

Mumbai: Matam Venkata Rao has taken over charge as Managing Director & CEO of Central Bank of India with effect from 1st March, 2021. Prior to joining the current assignment, Rao was Executive Director, Canara Bank for more than three years where he played a pivotal role in the Bank's progress and in amalgamation of Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank



Mr. Matam Venkata Rao is a Post Graduate in Agriculture from Sri Venkateshwara Agriculture College, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. He is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.

A seasoned banker with varied experience, Rao joined Allahabad Bank as Agricultural Field Officer in 1988 and worked in various capacities in different geographical areas of the country.