M V Iyer assumes additional charge as Chairman & MD, GAIL

New Delhi: M V Iyer on Thursday assumed additional charge as Chairman & Managing Director of GAIL (India) Limited. He is Director (Business Development) of the Company and also has additional charge of Marketing Directorate. Iyer has been part of the core team of GAIL for implementation of various projects and long & short term strategies in GAIL. He is also the Chairman and Director in many Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures of GAIL. As Director (Business Development), Shri Iyer has played key roles in GAIL's upcoming Green Hydrogen project, blending of hydrogen in city gas network, distributed LNG production to cater to off grid locations etc. An Electrical Engineer, Iyer has over 35 years of rich and diverse experience in GAIL including Project Execution, Operations & Maintenance, Business Development, Petrochemicals, LNG terminals, Wind & Solar Power Projects, etc


