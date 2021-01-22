M N Biswas takes charge of SAIL Raw Materials Division

New Delhi: M N Biswas joined SAIL Raw Materials Division (RMD) as the Executive Director In-charge recently. Prior to that, he was the Executive Director, Mines & Rowghat, at Bhilai. A Mechanical Engineer, Biswas joined SAIL as Management Trainee (Technical) in 1984. Biswas worked in different mines of SAIL at Bolani, Barsua, Kiriburu, Gua and Bhilai group of mines at various capacities and has seen the SAIL-Mines ecosystem closely. He made his mark by introducing several changes in the mining process like, new concept of Slime Beneficiation, Lean ore screening, and others. He handled the challenging Rowghat projects of SAIL. He attended several training programmes in the country and abroad. .

