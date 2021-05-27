M-cap of BSE-listed firms hits record high of `220.74 lakh cr

New Delhi: The market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies reached an all-time high of Rs 220.74 lakh crore on Thursday, helped by a bullish sentiment in the equity market.

At the close of trade, their market capitalisation stood at Rs 2,20,74,421.11 crore.

The 30-share BSE benchmark closed 97.70 points, or 0.19 per cent, higher at 51,115.22 on Thursday. In the previous trade, it had closed 379.99 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 51,017.52. In two days of market rally, investors' wealth has risen by Rs 1,67,959.92 crore to Rs 2,20,74,421.11 crore.

SBI was the leading performer in the 30-share BSE pack, jumping 2.84 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto. In contrast, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, ONGC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.