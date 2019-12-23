L&T Technology Services bags multi-million-dollar project in Europe
New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) L&T Technology Services on Monday said it has bagged a multi-million-dollar engineering, procurement and construction management project in Europe.
"L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS)...won a multi-million dollar project from one of the world's top plastics, chemicals and refining manufacturers, to deliver the entire spectrum of engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the expansion of an existing site in Europe," the company said in a filing to BSE.
The expansion project will be implemented at the customer's brownfield plant in Germany over 30 months.
As the strategic engineering partner, LTTS will execute the entire project through an EPCM model, from procurement and supply chain management support to safety aspects and efficient design.
"LTTS has already carried out successful brownfield projects in the USA and we are privileged to extend our engagement with an important customer to the European markets," Amit Chadha, President, Sales and Business Development and board member at L&T Technology Services said.
The shares of L&T Technology Services were trading at Rs 1,474.60 a piece on BSE in morning trade.
(image from m.econimictimes.com)
