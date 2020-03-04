L&T bags significant orders Sultanate of Oman
New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said the water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has bagged a significant order in Sultanate of Oman.
The order is for the design and execution of a water infrastructure project to enhance the Al Dhakhlia water transmission system phase II, the infrastructure major said in a statement.
"L&T construction has been awarded significant contract for its water and effluent treatment business... from a prestigious client in the Sultanate of Oman," it said.
The scope of work includes 173 km of pipelines for water transmission with associated civil works, 18 RCC water storage reservoirs, 5 pumping stations with associated mechanical, electrical, control and instrumentation works, it added.
The company did not provide the value of the contract, but said the order falls under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.
