Liquor makers approach NCLAT against CCI order

New Delhi: Liquor industry bodies CIABC and ADBVI have approached the NCLAT alleging abuse of dominant position by the Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing and Marketing) Corporation in the state.

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) and Association of Distillers Brewers and Vintners of India (ADBVI) have challenged an earlier order passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which had in October 2020 rejected their pleas and said there exists no prima facie case.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which is an appellate authority, on January 24 issued notice to the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC) and Travancore Sugar and Chemicals Ltd (TSCL) on their pleas.

"Issue notice to Respondents No. 2 (KSBC) and 3 (TSCL) returnable within four weeks. Requisites along with process fee be filed within three days," the NCLAT order said.

The appellate tribunal has fixed February 28 as the next date of hearing.

Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing and Marketing) Corporation is a public sector body entrusted with exclusive control over the procurement, wholesale and retail sale of liquor in the state.

In 2001, KSBC was also entrusted with the majority of retail outlets for the sale of alcoholic beverages in Kerala.