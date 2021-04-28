LIC strengthens online services to facilitate digital payment

Kolkata: LIC of India, Eastern Zone, is happy to inform that we have strengthened our online services in order to facilitate online payment through digital mode.

Recently, there has been a spurt in Covid infections in various parts of the country which has necessitated restrictions in movement and avoiding crowded places.

Now, people need not visit LIC offices and get the same required services at the click of a mouse or on their Smartphone. The following online services are available for everyone:

Basic Services available for registered Customer Portal user:

• Payment of Premium/Loan interest / Loan repayment # • Payment of Premium in advance # • Premium Paid Certificate • Policy Status / Loan Status / Claim Status • Revival Quotation • Online Receipt printing • View Premium Calendar / Policy Schedule • Register request for PAN Registration • Register request for NEFT Registration (# available through Direct Pay Option also)

Premier Services (Free of charges) available for Premier Service user:

• View Policy and Proposal Images • View Claim History • Register request for Online Loan • Register request for Online Change of Address • Online Switching of Funds for ULIP Plans • Online Change of Mode.

Paying Premium Online is very simple: The following digital payment options can be opted free of charges to get instant official receipt:

• LIC Customer Mobile App. • LIC Website • PAYTM • Phone Pe • Google Pay • Amazon Pay • UPI • Net Banking • Debit / Credit Cards.