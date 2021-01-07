LIC provides another opportunity for policyholders to revive lapsed policies

Mumbai: To encourage continuation of Risk cover in the current circumstances of Corona Pandemic and high risk, LIC brings an excellent opportunity for its policyholders to revive their lapsed policies. It has decided to launch a Special Revival Campaign from January 07, 2021 to March 06, 2021 for its customers to revive their individual lapsed LIC policies.

It has also authorised its 1526 satellite offices to revive policies where special medical tests are not required. Under this Special Revival Campaign, Policies of specific eligible plans can be revived within 5 years from date of the First Unpaid Premium subject to terms & conditions. Certain concession in health requirements is also being offered subject to eligibility.

Most policies can be revived only on the basis of a Declaration of Good Health and a Covid questionnaire to be submitted by the proposer/life assured.

The campaign is launched to benefit those policy holders who were not able to pay premiums due to unavoidable circumstances and their policy lapsed. It always makes better sense to revive an old policy to restore insurance cover.

LIC values its policyholders and their desire to continue their life insurance cover.

This campaign is a good opportunity for LIC's policyholders to revive their policies and restore life cover to ensure financial security for their

family. LIC currently services almost 30 crore policies across the nation.