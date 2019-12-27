Millennium Post
LIC pays Rs 2,611 cr dividend to govt

New Delhi: State-owned LIC on Friday paid a dividend of Rs 2,610.74 crore to the government for financial year 2018-19.

"During the Financial Year 2018-2019, LIC generated a valuation surplus of Rs 53,214.41 crore, registering a growth of 9.9% over the previous year. It has a market share of 76.28% in number of policies and 71% in First year Premium as on 30.11.2019," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

LIC Chairman M R Kumar handed over the cheque to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in presence of Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar and Special Secretary Debasish Panda.

Agencies

