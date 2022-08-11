LIC offloads 2% stake in M&M for `2,222.49 cr
New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday said it has sold 2 per cent of its shareholding in automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) for about Rs 2,222.49 crore.
The shares were sold through open market transactions during the period from December 21, 2020, to August 8, 2022, according to a regulatory filing.
After the sale, the Life Insurance Corporation's holding in the passenger cars and utility vehicles company decreased from 8.430 per cent to 6.421 per cent, it said.
The average cost of 2,49,73,233 shares sold, it said, was Rs 889.95 crore.
Under Sebi norms, listed companies are required to intimate the stock exchanges when their shareholding in an entity changes by 2 per cent
or more. On the BSE, shares of LIC rose 0.39 per cent to close at Rs 682.65 apiece while that of Mahindra and Mahindra fell 0.46 per cent to
Rs 1,269 apiece.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for eighth time in 22 years10 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
CM Bhupesh Baghel launches Community Forest Resource Rights...10 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Justice UU Lalit appointed 49th CJI, to take oath on Aug 2710 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban): Cabinet okays extension of urban...10 Aug 2022 7:38 PM GMT
SC grants bail to Varavara Rao on medical grounds10 Aug 2022 7:37 PM GMT