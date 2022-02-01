LIC modifies Jeevan Akshay VII & New Jeevan Shanti schemes

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has revised annuity rates in respect of its annuity plans LIC's Jeevan Akshay VII (Plan 857) and LIC's New Jeevan Shanti(Plan 858) with effect from 1st Feb 2022.

The modified version of these plans with revised annuity rates shall be available for sale from February 1 2022.

The annuity amount under both annuity options of New Jeevan Shanti can be calculated through calculator provided in Life Insurance Corporation's website as well as through various LIC Apps.

In addition to revision of annuity rates Life Insurance Corporation's Jeevan Akshay VII (Plan no 857) can be purchased from new distribution channel Common Public Service Centres (CPSC – SPV) along with other existing distribution channels.

The plans are available both online and offline.