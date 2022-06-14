LIC introduces new Dhan Sanchay Plan

Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation of India introduced a new plan Dhan Sanchay with effect from June 14, 2022 which is Non Linked, Non-participating, Individual, Savings Life Insurance Plan which offers a combination of protection and savings. It provides Guaranteed income Benefit during the Payout Period from the date of Maturity, and Guaranteed Terminal Benefit payable with the last instalment of GIB.

The plan is available for a term of minimum 5 to maximum 15 years. Plan provides Level Income Benefit, Increasing Income Benefit, Single Premium Level Income Benefit & Single Premium enhanced cover with Level Income Benefit as per the choice of the customer.

Maturity benefit shall be payable in the form of Guaranteed Income Benefit and Guaranteed Terminal Benefit. The plan provides financial support for the family in case of unfortunate death of the Life Assured during the term of the policy after the commencement of risk. The Death Benefit shall be paid in lumpsum and/or in instalments over a period of 5 years, as per the option exercised by the Policyholder/ Life Assured.

The plan also takes care of liquidity needs through loan facility.

Optional riders are available under this plan on payment of additional premium subject to conditions. Settlement option is available to receive death benefit in instalments over a period of 5 years instead of lump sum under an inforce as well as paid up policy.

The minimum Sum Assured under this plan for option A & B is Rs.3,30,000/- and Option C: Rs. 2,50,000 & Option D: Rs.22,00,000. There is no limit for maximum Premium. The minimum age at entry is 3 years (complete) depending upon chosen Policy term.

This plan can be purchased Offline through agents/other intermediaries including Point of Sales Persons-Life Insurance (POSP-LI) / Common Public Service Centres (CPSC-SPV) as well as Online

directly through website www.licindia.in.