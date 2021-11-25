LIC honours winners of Olympic and Paralympics

New Delhi: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday felicitated Olympic and Paralympics medal winners. To encourage the players who reached up to the fourth position, but missed the Bronze medal, they too were felicitated.

Events were organised in the home towns of the players and the cash award was handed over to the players by senior dignitaries of LIC.

Honouring the Paralympics winners in a manner similar to honouring the winners of Tokyo Olympics encourages all such athletes to excel in their fields.

India registered its best-ever tally of seven medals (1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze) at the Tokyo Olympics.

India won 19 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics with five golds, eight silvers and six bronze.