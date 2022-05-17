LIC fifth most valued Indian company
New Delhi: The country's largest insurer LIC is the fifth most valuable company in the country with a market capitalisation of about Rs 5.54 lakh crore.
The market capitalisation of LIC is higher than that of HUL (Rs 5.27 lakh crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 4.94 lakh crore), SBI (Rs 4.17 lakh crore) and HDFC (Rs 3.97 lakh crore), as per the BSE data.
Reliance Industries is the most valued company with a market capitalisation of Rs 17.12 lakh crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 12.67 lakh crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 7.29 lakh crore) and Infosys (Rs 6.38 lakh crore).
Next Story
Question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, wife in Kolkata, SC tells ED17 May 2022 7:27 PM GMT
India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM17 May 2022 7:26 PM GMT
CBI books Karti Chidambaram for illegal grafts, raids his and PC's...17 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
Landslides snap road, rail links to southern Assam, parts of Tripura,...17 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
Govt fixes reservation in promotion of PwBDs17 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT