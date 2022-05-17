LIC fifth most valued Indian company

New Delhi: The country's largest insurer LIC is the fifth most valuable company in the country with a market capitalisation of about Rs 5.54 lakh crore.

The market capitalisation of LIC is higher than that of HUL (Rs 5.27 lakh crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 4.94 lakh crore), SBI (Rs 4.17 lakh crore) and HDFC (Rs 3.97 lakh crore), as per the BSE data.

Reliance Industries is the most valued company with a market capitalisation of Rs 17.12 lakh crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 12.67 lakh crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 7.29 lakh crore) and Infosys (Rs 6.38 lakh crore).