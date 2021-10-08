Let's know connection between nature & human body from Delhi's 'Beyond Three'

New Delhi: Beyond the medicinal drugs and the strict gym routine, now people are opting for an alternate way of creating health and healing through habits of living with natural laws. This alternate route approaches all aspects of the way we live as human beings: nature, food, exercise, socioeconomic, spiritual determinants and sleep. Delhi-based 'Beyond Three Charitable Trust' helps people to synchronise, and harmonise their body and mind to lead a normal disease-free and pain-free healthy life.



This is an initiative by Swami Anand, a disciple of Swami Achootanand, aiming to provide people with a medicine-free and pain-free natural lifestyle. Anand, a native of Maharashtra and an engineering graduate started this initiative, inspired by the concept of "Prakriti" (nature) and "Pran" (life). He said that his education was his parents' choice, but he always wanted to do something for people's wellness and then he became 'Sanyasi' and lived in Himalaya for more than a decade. Then he learnt the techniques and came up with the charitable trust. The members of the 'Beyond Three' hold campaigns at various parts of Delhi and NCR. "We teach people the natural way or techniques of exercise, not twisting your feet, legs, hands or any of your body parts unnaturally. It hurts your body and gives you pain. It goes against the creation of nature," Swami Anand said. He further feels that the human body is like a machine and has its limitations. It does not work beyond its measure or limitation. It should be driven within its parameters.

'Beyond Three' further gives 'New Art of Natural Life'- it derived from nature and its different creations to make a harmonic balance between the both. Different kinds of physical exercise-based yogic techniques have been assigned to the members to make the body and mind purified and strong with all aspects of life.

The global healthcare system is progressing slowly towards this unattained vision of health creation in people, the world community and the natural environment- all are the critical components of the health equation. Today such physicians remain dedicated to nature's fundamental goal of health creation.

'Beyond Three's wellness campaigns initially started free of cost, but Swami Anand asserted, " People do have a tendency of distrust over free-services, hence we initially started the treatment in Rs. 200/-, then Rs. 300/- and now we charge Rs. 1300/-. The amount goes to various charitable services, i.e. developmental work of slum areas and in Gaushalas."

Not only in Delhi but Beyond Three's campaigns are being organised in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and across other states and UTs. "In many countries like the United States, Australia, our members organise campaigns," he added. www.beyondthree.org is the link to the official website of 'Beyond Three'.