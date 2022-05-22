Law Colloquy organises two-day Virtual Int'l Conclave from May 21-22

New Delhi: The Virtual International Conclave 2022 on Corporate Governance: Issues & Challenges was held from May 21-May 22, 2022. The two-day Conclave was organised by Law Colloquy, a platform for legal discussion.

The organising team was joined by media partners from various industries, including Sunfield Inc, Indian Express Newspaper, Mitasha Industries, The Republic of Kids, Heura Media, Belief Housing, AU Cinema, Millennium Post, and Legal Elixir.

The Conclave aimed to provide entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, and professionals from India and other participating nations a platform to learn from and engage with one another on various topics surrounding Corporate Governance, ideas to innovations, challenges to solutions and businesses to finance.

The Conclave featured several Entrepreneurs and Professionals from significant corporate industries who sermonised the participants on the topic of Corporate Governance.

The conclave is the brain child of the Founder Director

of Law Colloquy, Dr Priya Sepaha.