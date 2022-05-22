Law Colloquy organises two-day Virtual Int'l Conclave from May 21-22
New Delhi: The Virtual International Conclave 2022 on Corporate Governance: Issues & Challenges was held from May 21-May 22, 2022. The two-day Conclave was organised by Law Colloquy, a platform for legal discussion.
The organising team was joined by media partners from various industries, including Sunfield Inc, Indian Express Newspaper, Mitasha Industries, The Republic of Kids, Heura Media, Belief Housing, AU Cinema, Millennium Post, and Legal Elixir.
The Conclave aimed to provide entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, and professionals from India and other participating nations a platform to learn from and engage with one another on various topics surrounding Corporate Governance, ideas to innovations, challenges to solutions and businesses to finance.
The Conclave featured several Entrepreneurs and Professionals from significant corporate industries who sermonised the participants on the topic of Corporate Governance.
The conclave is the brain child of the Founder Director
of Law Colloquy, Dr Priya Sepaha.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Move won't impact states' tax share, Centre will bear entire burden:...22 May 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Hooda opposes taking back Pahrawar village land from Gaur Brahmin...22 May 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Quad Summit opportunity to review initiatives' progress: PM22 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Triple suicide case: Family may have planned it months ago, say police22 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Road accident in UP leaves 8 dead22 May 2022 7:31 PM GMT