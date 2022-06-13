Lankan PM says he's open to Russian oil
Colombo: Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as the island nation hunts desperately for fuel amid an unprecedented economic crisis, the newly appointed prime minister said. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would first look to other sources, but would be open to buying more crude from Moscow. Western nations largely have cut off energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its war on Ukraine.
In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Wickremesinghe also indicated he would be willing to accept more financial help from China, despite his country's mounting debt. And while he acknowledged that Sri Lanka's current predicament is of its own making, he said the war in Ukraine is making it even worse and that dire food shortages could continue until 2024. He said Russia had also offered wheat to Sri Lanka.
Wickremesinghe, who is also Sri Lanka's finance minister, spoke to the AP in his office in the capital, Colombo, one day shy of a month after he took over for a sixth time as prime minister. Appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resolve an economic crisis that has nearly emptied the country's foreign exchange reserves, Wickremesinghe was sworn in after days of violent protests last month forced his predecessor, Rajapaksa's brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, to step down and seek safety from angry crowds at a naval base. Sri Lanka has amassed $51 billion in foreign debt, but has suspended repayment of nearly $7 billion due this year.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
735 cases, 3 deaths in a day; positivity rate stands at 4.3%12 Jun 2022 7:48 PM GMT
25 days of severe heat so far this summer, highest since '12: IMD12 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
2 dead as car hits stationary truck in outer Delhi's Libaspur flyover12 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Delhi BJP leaders meet Haryana CM Khattar12 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Delhi issued half of int'l driving permits this yr for those...12 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT