Lanka defaults on debt for 1st time as economic crisis deepens
Colombo: Sri Lanka has defaulted on its debt for the first time in the country's history as the island nation struggles with its worst financial crisis triggered by global shock waves from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, according to media reports.
Sri Lankan Central bank governor P Nandalal Weerasinghe said on Thursday that the country had fallen into a pre-emptive default on its debts after the expiry of a 30-day grace period for missed interest payments on two of its sovereign bonds. It is the first default by an Asia-Pacific nation this century, according to the credit rating agency Moody's.
It comes after a 30-day grace period to come up with $78 million of unpaid debt interest payments expired on Wednesday. Later on Thursday, two of the world's biggest credit rating agencies also said Sri Lanka had defaulted, the BBC reported.
Defaults happen when governments are unable to meet some or all of their debt payments to creditors. It can damage a country's reputation with investors, making it harder to borrow the money it needs on international markets, which can further harm confidence in its currency and economy.
Asked on Thursday whether the country was now in default, central bank governor Weerasinghe said: "Our position is very clear, we said that until they come to the restructure (of our debts), we will not be able to pay. So that's what you call pre-emptive default.
"There can be technical definitions... from their side they can consider it a default. Our position is very clear, until there is a debt restructure, we cannot repay," he added.
An inflation rate spiralling towards 40 per cent, shortages of food, fuel and medicines and rolling power blackouts have led to nationwide protests and a plunging currency, with the government short of the foreign currency reserves it needed to pay for imports.
New York-based ratings agency Fitch has downgraded debt-ridden Sri Lanka's sovereign rating to restricted default after the country defaulted on making international sovereign bond payments.
On April 12, Fitch had downgraded Sri Lanka to C'.
We have downgraded Sri Lanka's foreign-currency issue ratings to D' from C', given the default on the senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds and the cross-default clauses triggered in the other rated international foreign-currency sovereign bonds, the rating agency said on Thursday.
Sri Lanka has already suspended repayments for international sovereign bonds, commercial bank loans, Exim bank loans, and bilateral loans. However, multilateral lenders and senior creditors were excluded.
The debt-ridden country is now negotiating a loan with the IMF. The IMF on Friday said that it remains committed to helping Sri Lanka in line with its policies and is in talks with stakeholders to support a timely resolution of the economic crisis in the country. There's currently a virtual IMF staff mission engaged in those technical talks with the Sri Lankan authorities, and we expect that to continue that mission to continue through May 24, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said.
