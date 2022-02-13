Labour Ministry expands ESIC health check-up pilot to 15 cities

New Delhi: Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday announced the expansion of the pilot scheme of annual preventive health check-up programme for ESIC members aged above 40 years to 15 cities from the

existing five.

In December, 2021, Yadav had launched the annual preventive health check-up programme for Employees' State Insurance Corporation's (ESIC) insured members aged above 40 years in pilot mode at ESI hospitals in Ahmedabad, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Varanasi and Kolkata.

Addressing at 187th meeting of the ESIC, Yadav said, "In last (ESIC) meeting, we have approved the proposal that we will launch a pilot scheme for free medical check of insured persons of the age of 40 and above in five hospitals in Hyderabad, Faridabad, Varanasi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The results are

satisfactory."

He informed that now the ESIC in its meeting has approved second phase of pilot and expanded it to total 15 cities.

Under this pilot, factories/MSME clusters will be considered as a unit and ESIC will coordinate with them for the preventive health check-ups of the workers, he added.

However, the name of the 10 cities to be added to the pilot would be announced later.

He urged the industrial associations and trade unions to come together for facilitating free medical check of MSMEs together (in one bunch) in their area where workers number in each unit is

10 or 15.

He also informed that the ESIC has approved the proposal to conduct cleanliness drive and organise Yoga camps for one week ahead of Yoga Day on June 21.