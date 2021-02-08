Labour Min to finalise rules under 4 codes by this week

New Delhi: The Ministry of Labour and Employment is likely to complete the process to finalise the rules under the four labour codes paving the way for making reforms are reality soon.

Besides, the ministry is also progressing to roll out a web portal by June 2021 for registration and other facilities of workers in the unorganised sector, including gig and platform workers and migrant workers as enshrined in her budget speech this year by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Rule making process is already underway and likely to complete in the coming week. All stakeholders are also consulted in framing of rules. This ministry would soon be in a position to bring into force the four Codes, viz., Code on Wages, Industrial Relations, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) and Social Security Codes," Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra in a media briefing on Monday.

The labour ministry had envisaged implementing the four labour codes from April 1 this year in one go.

The ministry is in the final leg of amalgamating 44 central labour laws into four broad codes on wages, industrial relations, social security

and OSH.

The ministry wants to implement all four codes in one go.

The work on setting up of the portal for informal workers by this ministry is progressing as per the schedule, Chandra told reporters adding that the portal will collect relevant information on gig, building and construction workers, among others.

The portal will help formulate Health, Housing, Skill, Insurance, Credit and food schemes for migrant workers.

Chandra informed that the portal will be rolled out by May or June 2021 for registration and other facilities of workers in the unorganised sector, including gig and platform workers and migrant

workers. The enrolled workers on the portal will be provided with an incentive of free coverage for a period of one year for accidental and disability cover under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bhima Yojana(PMSBY).

Chandra also told that the Labour Bureau, an attached office under this ministry, has started vigorously work on four new survey for Migrant workers, Domestic workers, Employment generated by Professionals and Transport Sector.