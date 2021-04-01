Labour Min forms panels to review standards under OSH&WC Code

New Delhi: The Labour Ministry has set up expert committees to review the standards under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH&WC)

Code, 2020.

The Code has amalgamated thirteen different labour legislations and is aimed at simplifying the laws regulating the occupational safety, health and working conditions in establishments.

"The central government has constituted expert committees comprising industry and subject experts from both public and private sector across the country to review the existing rules and regulations on safety, health and working conditions standards, pertaining to factories, docks and construction work," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The committee on factories and dock works will be chaired by R K Elangovan, DG, DGFASLI (Directorate General, Factory Advice and Labour Institutes), Mumbai.

The panel on building & other construction works has been set up under the chairmanship of P L N Murthy, VP & Head Domestic Operations, L &T Hydrocarbon, Chennai, while D K Shami, Fire Advisor to the Government of India, MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) will chair the committee on fire safety.

As many as 113 standards under the Factories Rules framed under the Factories Act, 1948 would be

reviewed.