L M Pandey takes over as NFL CVO
Noida: Lalit M Pandey has joined as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) in National Fertilizers Limited (NFL). A Mechanical Engineer by profession, Sh. Pandey belongs to 1995 batch of Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME). Prior to Joining NFL, he was posted as Addl. DRM, Mumbai.
