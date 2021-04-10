L Chandrasekar assumes office as Chief Vigilance Officer of NLCIL

Chennai: L. Chandrasekar, IFS, Former Dy. Inspector General of Forests (Central), Chennai, assumed office as the Chief Vigilance Officer of NLCIL on April 9, 2021. L. Chandrasekar, IFS belongs to 1997 batch of Indian Forest Service. Born and brought up in BHEL Township, Tiruchirapalli. He graduated from Tamilnadu Agricultural University(TNAU), Coimbatore in 1996 in Forestry. He completed his Post graduation in Forestry from the Forest Research Institute (FRI) of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), Dehradun in 2000. Subsequently in 2008 he completed his PG Diploma in Public Policy and Management from IIM, Bangalore. At present he is pursuing his Ph.D from TNAU Coimbatore in Forestry.As a part of Forestry training Programs, Chandrasekar has visited USA, Finland and Russia.