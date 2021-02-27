KVIC's e-market portal achieves Rs 1.12 cr turnover in 8 months

New Delhi: The e-market portal unveiled by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has achieved a gross turnover of over Rs 1.12 crore in just eight months of its launch, the MSME Ministry said on Saturday.

"Launched on 7 July 2020, Khadi e-portal has delivered orders to over 10,000 customers out of the 65,000 people who visited the e-portal till date. KVIC has also delivered more than 1 lakh articles/commodities to these customers," an official statement said.

During this period, the average online purchase has been recorded at Rs 11,000 per customer.

MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari has lauded Khadi's successful e-commerce venture saying this provided a wide marketing platform for various khadi and village industry products to a larger population.

He said e-marketing of Khadi is proving to be a game-changer. Gadkari also said the effort should be to reach a turnover of Rs 200 crore per year.