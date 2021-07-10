KVIC secures trademark in Bhutan, UAE & Mexico

New Delhi: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has recently secured trademark registrations in three countries – Bhutan, UAE and Mexico – a big stride towards protecting the identity of brand "Khadi" globally. Apart from these countries, KVIC's trademark applications are pending in 40 countries across the world that include the USA, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Japan, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil and others.

While KVIC obtained the latest trademark registration in Bhutan on Friday; trademark registration was granted in UAE on June 28, 2021. With this, KVIC has succeeded in securing trademark registration for the first time in a Gulf country. Earlier, KVIC got the trademark registration for "Khadi" in Mexico in December 2020.

So far KVIC was having Trademark registrations for the word mark "KHADI" in 6 countries namely Germany, UK, Australia, Russia, China and EU where trademark registrations were granted in certain classes. However, with recent trademark registrations in Bhutan, UAE and Mexico, the number of such countries has gone up to nine. In these countries, KVIC has got registrations in various classes that pertain to Khadi fabric, Khadi readymade garments and village industry products like Khadi soaps, Khadi cosmetics, Khadi incense sticks among others.

It is for the first time in the history of KVIC that sustained efforts have been made in the last 5 years to protect the brand "Khadi" which was given to us by none other than Mahatma Gandhi.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said these trademark registrations will prevent any misuse of the brand name "Khadi" globally.

"In recent years, Khadi's popularity has seen a massive growth in India and abroad due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to adopt Khadi. It has, therefore, become very important for KVIC to protect the identity of Khadi and safeguard the interest of consumers and lakhs of Khadi artisans who are manufacturing genuine Khadi products. It is for the first time that KVIC has made aggressive efforts to safeguard Khadi from such misuse.

These efforts have yielded significant results and helped Khadi's sales grow significantly in the last few years,"

Saxena said.