KVIC distributes charkha, looms, garment machines to 2,250 artisans in Bengal

Kolkata: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) rolled out a massive employment drive benefiting 2250 artisan families in Malda district of West Bengal on Friday. Aiming to create sustainable livelihood opportunities in the state, KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena distributed 1155 new model charkhas, 435 Silk Charkhas, 235 readymade garment making machines, 230 modern looms and 135 reeling basins to artisans' families. The beneficiaries include nearly 90 per cent women artisans who are engaged with spinning and weaving activities.

Distribution of these advanced tools is one of the biggest such exercises in West Bengal in recent years. This drive will be a big boost to the spinning, weaving and reeling activities in the Silk and Cotton industry in Malda. KVIC has disbursed Rs 14 crore to strengthen 22 Khadi Institutions of Malda. This exercise will also strengthen the readymade garment industry in the district which has been a major source of livelihood for local artisans.

Saxena said strengthening Khadi industry in West Bengal is aligned with Hon'ble Prime Minister's dream of having a charkha in every household. He said this will also help to achieve the larger goal of providing jobs to every hand.

"Creating large-scale employment in West Bengal by strengthening the traditional Cotton and Silk industry in the state has been the key focus of KVIC. Reviving the closed units, strengthening the existing industries and creating sustainable local employment for local artisans will not only ensure financial self-sustainability but also help further strengthening of West Bengal in the areas of cotton, silk and garment manufacturing," Saxena said.