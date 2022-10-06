KVIC CP outlet registers highest ever single-day sale of `1.34 crore

New Delhi: This year on October 2, CP Outlet of Khadi India has once again set a new record of Khadi sales in a single day. It is noteworthy that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed on several occasions from national and international forums to buy Khadi and Village Industries products and has mentioned about promoting this sector, which was during the year 2014 at stagnation pace. It is also significant to mention that, since October 2016, the one-day sales at khadi India's flagship outlet in Connaught Place, New Delhi has crossed Rs 1.00 crore marks on several occasions. This has been constantly mentioned by the Prime Minister in his radio talk "Mann ki Baat".

Prime Ministers' message of adopting Khadi and strengthening the poor spinners and weavers financially has reached every nook and corner of the country through the radio broadcast program "Mann Ki Baat", the impact of this was seen in this Gandhi Jayanti i.e. October 2, 2022 sale.

In a single day, the Khadi India Showroom at Connaught Place, New Delhi marked sale of Rs 1.34 crores and broke its own previous record of Rs 1.01 crore set on October 2, 2021.

Earlier, the highest single day sale of Khadi stood at Rs 1.29 crore that was recorded on October 30, October 2021. It was for economic, cultural and social reasons and not merely political that Gandhi ji established the Khadi Movement.