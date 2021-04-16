KVIC bags repeat order from Air India worth Rs 4.19 crore for 1.10 lakh Khadi Amenity Kits

New Delhi: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) which has built its brand based on the premium quality and competitive pricing, has bagged repeat order from Air India for supply of 1.10 lakh Khadi amenity kits worth Rs 4.19 crore for its executive and business class international passengers.

The fresh supply order from the national carrier comes despite a severe jolt to the aviation sector particularly the international operations in the Covid-19 era. Air India has further extended the contract with KVIC till 31st December 2021.

This is the 6th successive order from Air India since 2015, when it had given a trial order for 25,000 amenity kits to KVIC. The present order will be supplied within 60 days.

The Khadi amenity kit includes premium herbal cosmetic products like Khadi hand sanitizer, Khadi moisturizer lotion, Khadi lemongrass, Khadi handmade soap, khadi lip balm, Khadi rose face wash, essential oils etc. Owing to the premium quality of its herbal products, Khadi amenity kits have been widely acclaimed by international passengers and since 2015, KVIC has been regularly supplying the same to Air India.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the repeat order from Air India is a testimony of Khadi's soaring popularity among the international passengers. "For many successive years, Air India is only using natural and eco-friendly Khadi products on its flights. While its first class and business class passengers get to use high quality handmade Khadi products; it also creates additional employment for Khadi artisans. The fresh order for 1.10 lakh amenity kits will create nearly 3 lakh man hours for Khadi artisans. This is a perfect example of local products going global," Saxena said, adding this order is a big boon for Khadi and Village Industry artisans in this difficult time of Covid-19.

He thanked Air India for its continuous support to Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Air India is one of the biggest and the foremost government agencies that are extensively procuring Khadi products.

Apart from sourcing the herbal cosmetics, Air India is also using the natural and eco-friendly Khadi fabric for the specially-designed uniform of its crew on board the VVIP flights that carry the Prime Minister on international tours.