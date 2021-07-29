KSCH organises Zero Waste Mart

Kolkata: Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage (KSCH) organised Zero Waste Mart at CIL Atrium from 19 to 21 July, 2021 in collaboration with Coal India Limited.

Upcycled Products made with solid waste items by the underprivileged women from 69 different Self Help Groups of Bengal were being showcased there.

Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage also organised a live demonstration session on the second day. Zero Waste Mart created a bridge between buyers and manufacturers.

These interactive sessions are helping to understand about the concept, process and the final outcome of the product.

In the line of our Prime Minister's vision Aatma Nirbhar Bharat we KSCH started a skill development drive using solid waste products to empower underprivileged women.

KSCH started this venture with 38 marginalised women now 1,850 underprivileged women are working under this project.

Direct Market linkage is helping to develop their permanent customer base.

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Govt of India. also tweets this event. According to him this will also inspire other PSUs to follow the same success story.