Kolkata Port: Minister launches infra projects worth Rs 354 crore

KOLKATA: Sarbananda Sonowal, union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Minister of Ayush on Thursday inaugurated, launched and dedicated many essential infrastructure projects and initiatives associated with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust worth Rs 354 crore.



"We want to connect North East Asia through this port. In the near future, SMP will play an important role in making India self-reliant,"Sonowal said.

Under the Look East Policy of the Union government, SMP Kolkata has already undertaken multiple projects and activities to connect North East Asia and Bangladesh to the hinterland. SMP has been focused on enhancing the logistics connectivity to the north-east and Bangladesh, owing to its strategic location on NWI and NWII and proximity to Bangladesh.

SMP plans to connect North-East by NW II through Indo- Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route and also connect via transit through Bangladesh via Chattogram port. The trial movement through Chattogram Port has already been done and regular movement to Tripura will soon start.

"We want to promote SMP as a global port considering its rich 150-year-old history. So, we are ready to provide all infrastructure, so that it can compete on a global level," the minister added.

For enhancing the operational efficiency of the port, SMP is rebuilding two Netaji Subhas Dock (NSD) berths, including development of the backyard at a project cost of around Rs 98 crore as part of National Monetization Plan (NMP) of the Ministry. The planned rejuvenation will increase the handling capacity of the port for containers with faster evacuation.

SMP is also overhauling its road infrastructure covering a distance of 4.5 km in Hide Road, Transport Depot Road, and Hoboken Road with an investment of Rs 27 crore, which will also include development of the drainage system and footpath. As part of NMP, the improved road infrastructure will help in decongestion and smooth traffic movement and reduction in road accidents in addition to faster connectivity and improved dispersal of dock bound and off vehicles and cargo movement.

The minister in presence of SMP chairman Vinit Kumar interacted with a number of stakeholders and gave a patient hearing to their problems and also welcomed suggestions from them.