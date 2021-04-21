Kishore Nandlaskar passes away at 81

Mumbai: Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar, who featured in several Marathi and Hindi films like 'Purna Satya' and 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai', breathed his last on April 20 due to COVID-19 complications. He was 81.

Nandlaskar was admitted to the 'Global COVID' centre in Thane the previous week after he tested positive for the virus.

"He was admitted in the ICU last week. He died due to COVID-19 complications on April 20 around 12:30 pm," Nandlaskar's grandson Anish said.

Nandlaskar is survived by his wife and three sons.

The actor made his debut in 1982 with the Marathi film 'Navare Sagle Gadhav' and went to act in movies like 'Bhavishyachi Aishi Taishi: The Prediction', 'Gaon Thor Pudhari Chor' and 'Jara Japun Kara'.

Some of his notable performances in Hindi films include Govinda-starrer 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain', Sanjay Dutt's 'Vaastav', Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and 'Simmba' starring Ranveer Singh. He was last seen in the Mahesh Manjrekar web series '1962: The War in the Hills'.

Mourning his death, actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote on 'Twitter', "Sad news! May God bless his soul."

Amruta Subhash remembered Nandlaskar as a great actor.

"Kishore Nandlaskar passes away due to COVID-19. We have lost a great actor! His sense of timing was unmatchable. Salute to you Kishore kaka," she said.