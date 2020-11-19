KIIT wins 'THE Awards Asia' 2020

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University has won the THE Awards Asia 2020 declared by the Times Higher Education (THE) on 17 November, 2020. KIIT, which has been declared winner in the category 'Workplace of the Year', is the only institute in India to get such prestigious recognition. It got this recognition "for its unstinting commitment to its staff and students, in particular to its early career faculty".

KIIT is well known for its decentralised governance, in which prominent staff are provided with ample autonomy and power to deliver their assignments. It is the only self-financing university which is above family domination. All senior functionaries are renowned academicians and they are chosen through a transparent process with merit as the only criteria.

Staff and faculty members gave all the credits to its Founder, Dr. Achyuta Samanta for the achievement. Dr. Samanta has given much importance on working comfortably with freedom both in financial and administrative aspects. He has created an ambience and work culture where faculty and staff could work with free hand to deliver their assignments. As a result, KIIT has been a student-friendly, parent-friendly, people friendly and environmentally friendly campus since its inception. The THE judging panel, joined by guest experts, evaluated hundreds of institutions that have launched initiatives to support students, teachers, researchers and local communities before declaring KIIT the winner.