KIIT team win AICTE Lilavati Award 2021-22 for women empowerment

New Delhi: In yet another recognition to its outstanding work in the field of women empowerment, a four-member team from Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University led by its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sasmita Samanta has been conferred with the prestigious AICTE Lilavati Award 2021-22 under the sub-theme "Legal Awareness".

Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE presented the award to Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Vice-Chancellor, KIIT-DU at a special felicitation ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday, on the occasion of International Women's Day. Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development virtually addressed the award ceremony.

A GoI initiative aimed at creating an ambiance of equality and fairness for women in educational institutions, AICTE Lilavati Awards are given across eight sub-themes, which include Women and Adolescent Health; Self-Defense; Environment, Sanitation, and Hygiene; Literacy and Life Skills; Women Entrepreneurship; Legal Awareness; Technology for Women; and Women Innovators. The award carries prize money of Rs. 1,00,000/-.