KIIT India's best university for placement & campus, bags Asia Education Award for 2022

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Deemed to be University was conferred Asia Education Award for 2022 by Asia Today Research & Media in Bengaluru on March 25, 2022. In the absence of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, Sasmita Rout received the award on behalf of KIIT from Thawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka. KIIT earned the award in the category of "Best University with Excellent Placement & Campus in India".

KIIT has carved a niche for itself in the country for its outstanding contribution to the field of education. Since its inception, KIIT has been emphasizing value-based education in ensuring congenial learning ambience and excellent placement to students. By virtue of these aspects, KIIT bagged this coveted award for its aesthetically appealing campus and best possible placement. Every year, Asia Today Research & Media presents the award to institutions contributing immensely to the field of multifarious research and analysis services.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta thanked Asia Today for selecting KIIT for the award. It became possible on part of KIIT to get such an award due to the earnest effort and goodwill of the guardians, faculties and staff, he said.

Among others, Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council; and Dr. Mrugesh Rudrappa Nirani, Minister of Large and Medium Industries, Govt. of Karnataka were present.