KIET Group organises closing ceremony of Smart India Hackathon-2022

New Delhi: KIET Group of Institutions, Delhi-NCR, Ghaziabad, organised the closing ceremony of the Smart India Hackathon-2022 Grand Finale that was held at the institute from August 28 to 29. Acclaimed as the biggest open innovation model in the world, Smart India Hackathon is a nation-wide initiative organised jointly by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, AICTE, Persistent Systems, and i4c.

Kunwar Laiq Ahmad Khan, Dean IEC, KIET Group of Institutions told media that during the prize distribution ceremony, winning teams were rewarded with an amount of Rs. 1 Lakh. "We also organised mentoring sessions on each day of the event, along with leadership talks and recreational sessions like yoga and zumba," he mentioned.

Nalin Kumar Srivastava, Joint Director, Ministry of Electronics &Information Technology, GoI, who was present at the event as the Chief Guest addressed the participants by saying that "Don't worry about the results, all of you are the winners. All the 15 teams present here are the future entrepreneurs of India. We have to rely on innovation, if we wish to create a multi-dollar

economy."