KIET Group of Institutions makes its mark at Abdul Kalam University

New Delhi: Kite Group of Institutions, Delhi-NCR, Ghaziabad, has inscribed its name with gold letters in the field of education. Recently, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) organised a teacher award ceremony on Teachers' Day, in which Kite has set a new record for itself by getting 20 per cent of ​​awards.

According to sources, AKTU decided to honor such teachers who have done excellent work in the field of education. For this, 15 awards were selected, out of which 12 awards in overall performance category and 3 awards in research excellence category were decided to be given to various experienced teachers.

Recognising the tireless contribution of three Kite intellectual teachers in the field of teaching, Dr. Anil Ahlawat (Dean Academics), Dr. K. Nagarajan (Professor-cum-Principal, Pharmacy) were awarded under the overall performance category. On the other hand Dr. Parul Grover (Assistant Professor, Pharmacy) was awarded under Research Excellence category in the presence of various scholarly academicians and his contribution was

acknowledged.