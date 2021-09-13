Kharif output likely to touch record 150 mn tn this year: Agriculture Secy

New Delhi: The country's foodgrain production is likely to touch a new record of over 150 million tonnes in the Kharif season of the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) due to good rains, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal said on Monday.

Sowing of Kharif (summer) crops like paddy, which begins with the onset of the Southwest monsoon from June, will get over by the end of this month. Harvesting in most of the parts will commence from October.

"We have received good rains so far this year. Total Kharif foodgrain production was 149.56 million tonnes last year as per the fourth estimate. As there is likely to be an increase in area under pulses and paddy, foodgrain production will definitely be much higher than last year's Kharif season," Agarwal told reporters.

The Agriculture Ministry is expecting foodgrain production to be more than 150 million tonnes in the Kharif season this year, higher than 149.56 million tonnes achieved in the same season of the 2020-21 crop year, he said.

The first estimate of the country's overall foodgrain production for this Kharif season will be released around September 15, he added.

Agarwal said Kharif foodgrain production has been pegged higher despite area sown to summer crops so far remaining lower by 10 lakh hectares compared to the year-ago period, as the ministry is expecting the gap in the coverage to get reduced by the end of September.