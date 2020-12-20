Keventer launches online food & beverage platform Keventer eStore App for convenient shopping experience

Kolkata: COVID-19 has changed the way of living for common people and essential services personnel risked their lives in making this transition possible. A significant part of this essential services is the workforce involved in supplying milk & food, who contributed a lot in ensuring people stay safe indoors.

In line with their continuous efforts of ensuring easy and convenient supply of dairy & food products the Kolkata based Keventer Agro- one of the fastest growing food & beverages companies from eastern India today announced the launch of online food & beverage platform- Keventer eStore App.

With the launch of Keventer eStore, customers can now order from a wide range of nutritious Keventer products from the safety of indoors and get it home delivered at just a few clicks of a button. Giving a convenient shopping experience to the customers, they can choose from an array of products like UHT Milk, Beverages, Ice Cream, Packaged Drinking water, Fruit Snacks, Frozen Foods etc.

Since sanitation and hygiene is of major concern for customers today, to have more control on these aspects while delivering the products, Keventer Agro in addition to maintaining high standards of hygiene at the warehouses, has hired people across Kolkata to set up their own delivery network.

Commenting on the launch of Keventer eStore, Mayank Jalan, Chairman & Managing Director, Keventer Agro Ltd. said "Since the beginning of lockdown, Keventer Agro has been taking measures in ensuring that citizens of Kolkata gets easy access to dairy and food products for their daily requirement of nutrition. From launching unique propositions like Store Locator on the website to help the citizens find their daily supply of milk and banana to partnering with food delivery platforms like Swiggy Grocery and Zomato Market for serving Kolkatans with wholesome nutrition, our focus has been on adapting to digital in making food and dairy products available to the customers without the need for them to step outside. We culminated our digital transformation journey with the launch of Keventer eStore. By bringing all the nutritious products from Keventer under one roof, we are trying to give them a hassle free and

convenient way of shopping for the daily requirement of nutrition."

Keventer eStore app is available on both Google Play Store and iOS App Store. One can also visit the website https://shop.keventer.com/ to order their desired products.