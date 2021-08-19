Keventer launches Metro Special Milk for the tea vendors in West Bengal

Kolkata: At a time when Covid-induced lockdowns have disrupted the livelihoods of tea vendors across the state, Metro, a brand from Keventer Agro, has launched - Metro Special Milk.



Catering to the tea stall owners, Metro Special Milk, has a special composition that offers more cups per pouch to the tea stall owners.

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Kajaria, Head of Dairy & Fresh Foods, Keventer Agro said "With the launch of Metro Special Milk, we intend to offer better taste to the tea drinkers. To make this product easily available to the tea vendors, we have adopted an approach of reaching directly to the tea stall owners in addition to the regular shops"

The product which is priced at Rs. 25/ for a 500 ml pouch will initially be available in Kolkata, Barrackpore, Krishnanagar, Burdwan, Durgapur and Asansol.