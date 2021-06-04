Keventer Agro inducts two new independent directors on board

Kolkata: Keventer Agro Limited, one of the fastest growing Food Company in Eastern India, announced the appointment of two independent directors on its Board. The appointment of Avinash Gupta, Managing Director – India, Dun & Bradstreet and R K Agarwal, a qualified Chartered Accountant & former Managing Partner, Batliboi & Co. (member firm of Ernst & Young in India) was approved in a meeting held on Friday.

Mayank Jalan, Chairman & MD, Keventer Agro Ltd said, "We are delighted to have Avinash Gupta and R K Agarwal on our Board. Their induction as independent directors will add tremendous value to our company. Their vast experience will be invaluable to the management as we embark on our next phase of growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Avinash Gupta said, "It is a privilege to join the Board of Keventer Agro Ltd. The company has seen consistent growth under the focused leadership of Mayank Jalan, especially given the current business environment. I along with other Directors look forward to adding value to company's growth plans so that the Company remains committed to achieving superior performance while maximizing value for all stakeholders"

R K Agarwal said, "I am honoured & delighted to be part of the Keventer Agro family, which is one of the fastest growing food processing companies in India. I am looking forward to working with like-minded people while seeking to deliver enhanced value to Keventer and its stakeholders."

Avinash Gupta is a highly experienced, execution-focussed senior leader with a strong, global background and brings more than three decades of experience. He is responsible for Dun & Bradstreet India's go-to-market strategy and business operations and recently took over as the Co-Chairman of the ASSOCHAM MSME Development Council.

R K Agarwal is a qualified chartered accountant and currently serves on the Board of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd, Bengal NRI Complex Ltd and Cigniti Technologies Ltd as Independent Director. He has the rare distinction of being the recipient of gold medal by securing 1st rank on all India basis in both the intermediate and final examination of the ICAI. He has been a Partner with S R Batliboi & Co. (Member firm of Ernst & Young in India) since 1978 and was the Managing Partner of the Firm at the time of his retirement in June, 2013. He was a member of the Central Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India during the years 1991-1997 and was also a member of the Advisory Committee, Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Company Affairs for the years 1996 to 1998.

Agarwal has over 45 years post qualification experience in various fields like Audit, Taxation, Company Law, Consultancy, etc. Other members of the Keventer Agro Limited Board of Directors include, Mayank Jalan, CMD, Keventer Agro; Uday Garg, Director; Vijaykumar Kilar B, Director; Shruti Swaika, Independent Director; Sumit Krishna Deb, Director and Parvana Mayank Jalan, Director.