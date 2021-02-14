Justin apologises to Britney after documentary backlash

Los Angeles: Actor-singer Justin Timberlake has apologised to his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, days after a new documentary 'Framing Britney Spears' led to criticism of how he treated her during their relationship.

The film featured archival videos of Timberlake, who dated Spears between 1999 and 2002, where he is discussing his sexual relationship with the singer, leading to a severe backlash on social media.

In a statement, posted on Instagram, Timberlake said he is "deeply sorry" for his past actions. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," the singer said.

"I specifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from," he added.

In his apology, Timberlake also said the entertainment industry is "flawed" as it sets "white men" up for success.