JSW Steel posts marginal decline in crude steel output in February

New Delhi: JSW Steel on Thursday posted a marginal decline of 1 per cent in its crude steel output at 13.06 lakh tonnes (LT) in February this year.

The company, which is among the top six steel producers in the country, had produced 13.20 LT of steel in the same month last year.

During the month under review, the production of flat-rolled products also fell by 6 per cent to 9.27 LT as compared to 9.82 LT in February 2019.

However, the production of long rolled products during the month rose by 10 per cent to 3.40 LT from 3.08 LT in February last year.

JSW Steel is the flagship company of the diversified USD 12-billion JSW Group, which has a significant presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others.