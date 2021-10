JSW Group to set up `150 cr steel unit in J&K

New Delhi: JSW Group on Monday said it will invest Rs 150 crore to set up a 1.2 lakh metric tonne color coated steel manufacturing facility in Jammu and Kashmir.

The plant will be set up by group company JSW Steel, JSW Group said in a statement.

"JSW has committed to setting up a state of the art color coated steel manufacturing facility of capacity 1,20,000 metric tons per annum along with special lines," it said.

Steel sandwich panels and steel doors will be manufactured at the unit for the local market in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

According to the statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday presented land allocation papers to Sajjan Jindal, Chairman & Managing Director of JSW Group.

This facility will be set up with an investment of around Rs 150 crore at Lassipora, Pulwama in Kashmir.