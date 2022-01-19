JSW Energy reports over 2-fold jump in Dec quarter net to `324 crore

New Delhi: JSW Energy on Wednesday reported over a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 324 crore for the December 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Its consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 124 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a BSE filing. The company's total revenue during October-December 2021 rose to Rs 1,984 crore, against Rs 1,659 crore in the year-ago period.

According to a statement issued by the company, its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 324 crore as compared with Rs 124 crore a year ago. Total revenue increased by 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,984 crore during the December 2021 quarter, from Rs 1,659 crore, primarily due to the increase in short-term sales and realisation, it stated.

The firm said underlying finance cost during the quarter decreased 10.5 per cent y-o-y to Rs 171 crore, compared with Rs 191 crore in the year-ago

period.