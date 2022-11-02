JSW C&MD Sajjan Jindal addresses ICC's annual session

Kolkata: Now is the right time for Kolkata's Industrial Revolution to take place since the negativity is gone, the Chairman and Managing Director of JSW group Sajjan Jindal said on Wednesday during the annual session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) .

"Kolkata is the hub of raw materials and we are there where the raw materials are. The entrepreneurs need to have a measured optimism and have a master plan with a global vision," Jindal said, while adding, "Unfortunately, Kolkata had taken a backseat for 30 to 40 years but now it has bounced back. The state government is doing a great job." In reference to the Industrial Revolution in Kolkata, he also said that the time is right because the state government is supportive of it.

Jindal also said that JSW Steel is aiming at expanding its capacity to 50 million tonnes from the existing 27 million tonnes by 2030. This expansion will be in both Greenfield and Brownfield projects.

Along with Jindal, President of ICC Pradeep Sureka, Senior Vice President Mehul Mohanka and Director General of ICC Rajeev Singh were also present at the annual session.

The main objective of the session was to identify the future opportunities to establish Bengal business

globally.